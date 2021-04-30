TherapeuticsMD (TXMD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect TherapeuticsMD to post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $22.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.28 million. On average, analysts expect TherapeuticsMD to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ TXMD traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.15. 16,461 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,542,080. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.42. TherapeuticsMD has a 1-year low of $1.05 and a 1-year high of $2.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $452.17 million, a PE ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 2.19.

TXMD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TherapeuticsMD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 24th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on TherapeuticsMD from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TherapeuticsMD presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.11.

TherapeuticsMD Company Profile

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's healthcare company in the United States. The company offers IMVEXXY for the treatment of moderate-to-severe dyspareunia; BIJUVA, a bio-identical hormone therapy combination of 17Ã-estradiol and progesterone for the treatment of moderate-to-severe vasomotor symptoms; and ANNOVERA, a ring-shaped contraceptive vaginal system.

