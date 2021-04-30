Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd

British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd cut its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,279 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,836 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up approximately 0.8% of British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $21,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 72 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TMO shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $556.00 to $580.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $534.45.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded up $8.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $472.59. The company had a trading volume of 42,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,795,342. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $324.35 and a 52 week high of $532.57. The firm has a market cap of $185.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.18, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $466.63 and a 200-day moving average of $475.98.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $7.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.69 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $9.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.69 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The business’s revenue was up 59.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.94 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.42%.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Further Reading: What is a Tariff?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.