Thisoption Price Up 8% Over Last 7 Days (TONS)

Thisoption (CURRENCY:TONS) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 30th. Over the last seven days, Thisoption has traded up 8% against the U.S. dollar. One Thisoption coin can now be purchased for about $0.91 or 0.00001560 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Thisoption has a market cap of $5.02 million and $11,329.00 worth of Thisoption was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002731 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001715 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.20 or 0.00063819 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $166.12 or 0.00284964 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004089 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $630.61 or 0.01081788 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.76 or 0.00027029 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $414.91 or 0.00711758 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $58,323.76 or 1.00051704 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Thisoption

Thisoption’s total supply is 180,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,514,569 coins. Thisoption’s official Twitter account is @thisoption and its Facebook page is accessible here . Thisoption’s official message board is medium.com/@thisoption.com . The official website for Thisoption is extons.io

Thisoption Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thisoption directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thisoption should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Thisoption using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

