Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:THBRF) Short Interest Down 47.3% in April

Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:THBRF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a decline of 47.3% from the March 31st total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS THBRF opened at $3.84 on Friday. Thunderbird Entertainment Group has a 12-month low of $0.60 and a 12-month high of $4.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.70.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Thunderbird Entertainment Group from $3.25 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc operates as a multi-platform media production, distribution, and rights management company in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Denmark, the Republic of Ireland, China, France, and internationally. Its programs cover various genres with a focus on children's productions, scripted comedy and drama, and non-scripted content.

