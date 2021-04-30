Tile Shop (TTSH) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Tile Shop (OTCMKTS:TTSH) will announce its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 7th.

Tile Shop (OTCMKTS:TTSH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $81.56 million during the quarter. Tile Shop had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 0.31%.

Tile Shop stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.20. 69,111 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 195,389. Tile Shop has a one year low of $0.90 and a one year high of $7.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.43.

In related news, Director Philip B. Livingston sold 4,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.08, for a total transaction of $33,240.60. Also, insider Robert A. Rucker sold 235,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total transaction of $1,641,244.56. Insiders own 30.60% of the company’s stock.

Tile Shop

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of natural stone and man-made tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories. It offers marble, travertine, granite, quartz, sandstone, slate, and onyx tiles; and ceramic, porcelain, glass, cement, wood look, and metal tiles primarily under the Rush River and Fired Earth brands.

