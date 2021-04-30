Timber Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TMBR) Shares Down 1.3%

Timber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMBR)’s stock price was down 1.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.52 and last traded at $1.58. Approximately 574,485 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 8,761,074 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.60.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.41.

Get Timber Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Timber Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TMBR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.10 million for the quarter.

Timber Pharmaceuticals LLC, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical dermatology company, focused on the development and commercialization of treatments for orphan dermatologic diseases. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Basking Ridge, New Jersey.

Featured Article: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Timber Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timber Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.