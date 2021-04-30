Tiptree (TIPT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT) will be issuing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter. Tiptree had a negative net margin of 5.16% and a negative return on equity of 10.73%. The business had revenue of $257.40 million during the quarter.

NASDAQ TIPT traded down $0.44 on Friday, hitting $9.66. 3,316 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 327,961. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.26. Tiptree has a fifty-two week low of $4.50 and a fifty-two week high of $15.48. The company has a market cap of $314.32 million, a PE ratio of -8.36 and a beta of 0.60.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Tiptree from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

In other news, major shareholder Arif Inayatullah purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.33 per share, for a total transaction of $293,200.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3,011,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,072,052.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul M. Friedman acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.79 per share, with a total value of $155,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 76,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $594,306.89. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 65,000 shares of company stock worth $484,650. Corporate insiders own 27.04% of the company’s stock.

Tiptree Company Profile

Tiptree Inc, through its subsidiaries, underwrites and administers specialty insurance products primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Mortgage. The company provides niche commercial and personal lines insurance, credit insurance and collateral protection products, and warranty and service contract products and solutions, as well as premium finance services.

