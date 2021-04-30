Tiptree (TIPT) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $257.40 million for the quarter. Tiptree had a negative net margin of 5.16% and a negative return on equity of 10.73%.

NASDAQ TIPT traded down $0.44 on Friday, hitting $9.66. 3,316 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 327,961. Tiptree has a twelve month low of $4.50 and a twelve month high of $15.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $314.32 million, a P/E ratio of -8.36 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.26.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Tiptree from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

In other Tiptree news, Director Paul M. Friedman acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.79 per share, with a total value of $155,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 76,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,306.89. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jonathan Ilany bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.13 per share, for a total transaction of $35,650.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 17,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,363.19. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $484,650 in the last three months. 27.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Tiptree

Tiptree Inc, through its subsidiaries, underwrites and administers specialty insurance products primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Mortgage. The company provides niche commercial and personal lines insurance, credit insurance and collateral protection products, and warranty and service contract products and solutions, as well as premium finance services.

