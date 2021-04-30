Titan Coin (TTN) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $1,334.00

Titan Coin (CURRENCY:TTN) traded up 21.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 30th. Titan Coin has a total market capitalization of $2.10 million and approximately $1,334.00 worth of Titan Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Titan Coin has traded 27.8% higher against the US dollar. One Titan Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Titan Coin alerts:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001826 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00006732 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003487 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.06 or 0.00016548 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00000150 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000126 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 89.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000471 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded up 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000018 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Titan Coin Profile

TTN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Titan Coin’s total supply is 910,820,150 coins. The official website for Titan Coin is titanprojects.co. Titan Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@titanprojectsco. Titan Coin’s official Twitter account is @Titaproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Titan Coin is an experimental new kind of digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Titan Coin Introducing a completely new blockchain uses Hybrid POW & dynamic POS SHA 256D for its backbone of the transactions & a pos (proof of stake) system that pays pos miners dynamically. “

Titan Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Titan Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Titan Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Titan Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Titan Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Titan Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.