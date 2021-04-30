Titanium Co. Inc. (OTCMKTS:TITUF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Titanium Co. Inc. (OTCMKTS:TITUF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, an increase of 65.1% from the March 31st total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS TITUF opened at $0.39 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.28. Titanium has a 1 year low of $0.17 and a 1 year high of $0.50.

Get Titanium alerts:

Titanium Company Profile

Titanium Corporation Inc develops technologies for the recovery of heavy minerals and bitumen in Canada. The company's Value from Waste technology is used to recover bitumen, solvents, minerals, and water from oil sands waste tailings. It has interests in six oil sands mining projects. The company is based in Calgary, Canada.

Recommended Story: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for Titanium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titanium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.