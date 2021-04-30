Tixl Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $800,156.00 (TXL)

Tixl (CURRENCY:TXL) traded down 18.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 30th. One Tixl coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.39 or 0.00000706 BTC on major exchanges. Tixl has a total market cap of $20.92 million and approximately $800,156.00 worth of Tixl was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Tixl has traded 9.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002838 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001826 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.17 or 0.00066031 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $156.32 or 0.00285404 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004346 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $619.19 or 0.01130501 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.25 or 0.00027852 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $387.00 or 0.00706569 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,983.24 or 1.00387067 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Tixl

Tixl’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,075,497 coins. The Reddit community for Tixl is https://reddit.com/r/tixl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Tixl’s official website is tixl.me/executive-summary . Tixl’s official Twitter account is @TixlOrg . The official message board for Tixl is medium.com/tixlcurrency

According to CryptoCompare, “Tixl is a non-profit FinTech company based in Hamburg, Germany. Tixl is the company behind the “Autobahn Network” project, a next-generation payment network. MTXLT (later TXL) is a token issued by Tixl, and the flagship asset of the Autobahn Network, which can be transferred with zero fees. The Autobahn Network allows Bitcoin, and other digital assets, to be transferred quickly and privately with low transaction fees. “

Tixl Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tixl directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tixl should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tixl using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

