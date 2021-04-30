TokenPay (TPAY) Reaches Market Capitalization of $966,664.42

TokenPay (CURRENCY:TPAY) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 30th. TokenPay has a market cap of $966,664.42 and $103,256.00 worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, TokenPay has traded 10.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One TokenPay coin can now be bought for about $0.0438 or 0.00000080 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54,751.20 or 0.99963417 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.35 or 0.00042636 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00010876 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 29.6% against the dollar and now trades at $113.50 or 0.00207219 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001242 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000908 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00005542 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001836 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About TokenPay

TokenPay is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2017. TokenPay’s total supply is 22,076,271 coins. TokenPay’s official website is www.tokenpay.com . TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for TokenPay is medium.com/tokenpay

According to CryptoCompare, “TPAY is a fintech product that combines blockchain, suite of wallets and a payment platform that is fully integrated into Gamecloud. The checkout system features payment integrations from 15 different gaming friendly e-wallets and credit card providers along with 16 different cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and more. TokenPay is a blockchain project that incorporates Bitcoin cryptographic technology with advanced security and privacy features. Additionally, TokenPay is building out a platform that combines banking and a closed-end private exchange. This enables wider adoption of the coin via consumer and merchant services. Developing a TokenPay coin and the infrastructure to support its everyday seamless use is a crucial step. “

TokenPay Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TokenPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TokenPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

