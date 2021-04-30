Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOKCF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOKCF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a decrease of 41.2% from the March 31st total of 17,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 104.0 days.
Shares of TOKCF opened at $66.25 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.88. Tokyo Ohka Kogyo has a twelve month low of $61.00 and a twelve month high of $71.00.
Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Company Profile
