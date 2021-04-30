Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOKCF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOKCF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a decrease of 41.2% from the March 31st total of 17,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 104.0 days.

Shares of TOKCF opened at $66.25 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.88. Tokyo Ohka Kogyo has a twelve month low of $61.00 and a twelve month high of $71.00.

Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Company Profile

Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells chemical products and process equipment in Japan and internationally. The company offers optimal photoresists and photolithography relative chemicals; and coating, developing, vacuum UV hardening, and UV curing machines.

