TomoChain Hits One Day Trading Volume of $20.51 Million (TOMO)

TomoChain (CURRENCY:TOMO) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 30th. TomoChain has a total market cap of $205.41 million and approximately $20.51 million worth of TomoChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TomoChain coin can now be bought for about $2.53 or 0.00004350 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, TomoChain has traded up 27.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TomoChain Profile

TomoChain launched on February 28th, 2018. TomoChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 81,235,912 coins. TomoChain’s official message board is medium.com/tomochain . The Reddit community for TomoChain is /r/Tomochain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TomoChain’s official Twitter account is @TomoCoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . TomoChain’s official website is tomochain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “TomoChain is a blockchain-based project that aims to provide a solution to the scalability problem with the Ethereum blockchain. The TomoChain team plans to support horizontal scaling by adding more second layer blockchain integrated with Ethereum for backup and atomic cross-chain transfer. The platform will be supported by the TomoCoin and will feature instant transaction confirmation and near zero transaction fee. TomoCoin (TOMO) is the protocol token to govern and regulate the Tomochain infrastructure. “

