TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD) Short Interest Down 39.0% in April

TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD) saw a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 76,500 shares, a drop of 39.0% from the March 31st total of 125,500 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 61,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthTrust Axiom LLC bought a new stake in shares of TORM in the 1st quarter worth approximately $314,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of TORM by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 53,812,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,058,000 after buying an additional 466,552 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of TORM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of TORM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,872,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.86% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded TORM from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

TRMD opened at $8.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.32. TORM has a 1 year low of $6.34 and a 1 year high of $9.49. The firm has a market cap of $662.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.29 and a beta of -363.30.

TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. TORM had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 18.55%. The company had revenue of $105.20 million for the quarter.

About TORM

TORM plc, a product tanker company, engages in the transportation of refined oil products and crude oil worldwide. The company transports gasoline, jet fuel, naphtha, and diesel. As of March 1, 2021, it operated a fleet of approximately 80 vessels. The company was founded in 1889 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

