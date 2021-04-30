Tornado Hits Market Capitalization of $439,296.95 (TCORE)

Tornado (CURRENCY:TCORE) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 30th. In the last week, Tornado has traded 10.5% higher against the dollar. Tornado has a market capitalization of $439,296.95 and $446,785.00 worth of Tornado was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tornado coin can currently be bought for about $73.22 or 0.00126315 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002726 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001725 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.59 or 0.00063126 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $164.10 or 0.00283115 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00004084 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $627.46 or 0.01082521 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $15.49 or 0.00026731 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $405.89 or 0.00700255 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57,779.52 or 0.99683312 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Tornado Profile

Tornado’s total supply is 6,000 coins. Tornado’s official Twitter account is @tornadofinance . The official website for Tornado is tornado.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “TCORE Vault is a Deflationary farming model forked from CORE, with an improved code. 20% of Total TCORE supply allocated on LGE for Liquidity is locked and earns TCORE tokens from the vault when users lock their LP tokens. LGE Contributors received TCORE tokens of equal value to their contribution (They received LP tokens + $TCORE tokens for their support). The TCORE Vaults earn a 1.5% fee from any Uniswap sell order and any transaction. TCORE Pools earn from profit strategy contracts to earn interest. “

Tornado Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tornado directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tornado should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tornado using one of the exchanges listed above.

