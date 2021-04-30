Total (EPA:FP) Given a €46.60 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Total (EPA:FP) has been assigned a €46.60 ($54.82) price target by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 25.61% from the stock’s previous close.

FP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on shares of Total and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €51.00 ($60.00) price objective on Total and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on Total and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €39.00 ($45.88) price target on Total and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €49.00 ($57.65) price objective on Total and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Total has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €44.89 ($52.81).

FP stock opened at €37.10 ($43.65) on Friday. Total has a twelve month low of €42.22 ($49.67) and a twelve month high of €49.33 ($58.04). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €39.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €35.76.

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

