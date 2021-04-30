Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) Shares Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) by 395.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,690 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Tower Semiconductor were worth $1,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,151,736 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,557,000 after acquiring an additional 425,680 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Tower Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,951,000. Parsifal Capital Management LP increased its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP now owns 2,109,792 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,475,000 after purchasing an additional 397,994 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the first quarter worth $6,253,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 726,092 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,748,000 after acquiring an additional 247,594 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSEM opened at $29.30 on Friday. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a 1 year low of $17.61 and a 1 year high of $34.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.73 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 3.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.95.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.12. Tower Semiconductor had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 5.35%. The company had revenue of $345.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TSEM shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Tower Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $37.50 in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Tower Semiconductor from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Tower Semiconductor from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, Asia, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

