Traders Buy High Volume of Avery Dennison Put Options (NYSE:AVY)

Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 663 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 861% compared to the typical daily volume of 69 put options.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Avery Dennison in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 1.9% in the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 64,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,796,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Avery Dennison by 2,366.9% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,957,000 after acquiring an additional 15,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC bought a new position in Avery Dennison during the 1st quarter valued at $535,000. Institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on AVY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Avery Dennison from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $155.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $219.00 to $243.00 in a report on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $219.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.00.

Shares of NYSE:AVY opened at $214.73 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $189.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.44. The company has a market cap of $17.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.30, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.31. Avery Dennison has a one year low of $98.84 and a one year high of $216.98.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 44.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Avery Dennison will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a $0.68 dividend. This is a boost from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.58%.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

Featured Story: Black Swan

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.