Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX)

Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Investors acquired 8,184 call options on the company. This is an increase of 671% compared to the average volume of 1,062 call options.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Ardelyx in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Ardelyx in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ardelyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ardelyx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.44.

NASDAQ:ARDX traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.31. The company had a trading volume of 266,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,572,770. The company has a market capitalization of $721.35 million, a PE ratio of -7.19 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.66. Ardelyx has a 52 week low of $4.96 and a 52 week high of $9.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 11.72 and a quick ratio of 11.72.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.06). Ardelyx had a negative net margin of 1,063.74% and a negative return on equity of 53.93%. The business had revenue of $1.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 million. Analysts anticipate that Ardelyx will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider David P. Rosenbaum sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $40,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 160,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,280,376. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Ardelyx by 66.9% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ardelyx in the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ardelyx in the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ardelyx in the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ardelyx in the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Ardelyx Company Profile

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for the treatment of kidney and cardiorenal diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis.

