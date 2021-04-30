Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO)

Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 414 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 639% compared to the average daily volume of 56 put options.

In related news, CEO Dominic Frederico sold 4,903 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.76, for a total transaction of $214,555.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 166,413 shares of company stock valued at $7,365,849. 3.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Assured Guaranty alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Assured Guaranty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Assured Guaranty by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Assured Guaranty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Assured Guaranty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $98,000. 91.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AGO opened at $51.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Assured Guaranty has a 12 month low of $18.45 and a 12 month high of $51.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.44.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $379.00 million during the quarter. Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 34.01% and a return on equity of 4.42%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from Assured Guaranty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Assured Guaranty from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

About Assured Guaranty

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Asset Management. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

Featured Story: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Assured Guaranty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assured Guaranty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.