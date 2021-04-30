Trans Global Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGGI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Trans Global Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGGI) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 78,700 shares, a growth of 86.1% from the March 31st total of 42,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 293,675,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of Trans Global Group stock opened at $0.00 on Friday. Trans Global Group has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.01.
About Trans Global Group
