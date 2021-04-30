Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ) Price Target Cut to C$3.50

Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ) had its price target cut by National Bank Financial from C$3.90 to C$3.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 28.28% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on TRZ. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Transat A.T. from C$3.90 to C$3.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. TD Securities upgraded shares of Transat A.T. from a “tender” rating to a “reduce” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$7.50 to C$3.25 in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. CIBC restated an “underperform” rating and set a C$4.00 price objective on shares of Transat A.T. in a report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Transat A.T. from C$5.50 to C$4.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of C$4.04.

TSE TRZ traded up C$0.08 on Friday, hitting C$4.88. 570,642 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 290,803. The company has a market cap of C$184.21 million and a PE ratio of -0.35. Transat A.T. has a 12 month low of C$3.56 and a 12 month high of C$10.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$5.14 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16,969.40.

Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C($2.89) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($3.04) by C$0.15. The business had revenue of C$41.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$67.20 million. On average, analysts expect that Transat A.T. will post -4.4899993 earnings per share for the current year.

Transat A.T. Company Profile

Transat A.T. Inc operates as an integrated international tourism company in the Americas and Europe. It develops and markets holiday travel services in packages, including air travel and hotel stays, and air-only formats to 60 destinations in approximately 25 countries. The company also operates as an outgoing tour operator to purchase various components of a trip locally or abroad and sell them separately or in packages to consumers in their local markets, through travel agencies, or through the Web.

