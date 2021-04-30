TravelSky Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:TSYHY) Short Interest Up 72.0% in April

TravelSky Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:TSYHY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a growth of 72.0% from the March 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.
Shares of TSYHY opened at $22.81 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.14. TravelSky Technology has a 12 month low of $15.97 and a 12 month high of $27.30.
TravelSky Technology Company Profile
