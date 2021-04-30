Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI) CEO John T. Treace Sells 5,253,805 Shares

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI) CEO John T. Treace sold 5,253,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $89,314,685.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,171,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,913,545. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

TMCI stock traded up $1.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.13. 16,478 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 692,632. Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.25 and a twelve month high of $34.47.

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of device and/or biologic solutions for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement.

