Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI) Insider Sells $5,596,910.00 in Stock

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI) insider Jaime A. Frias sold 329,230 shares of Treace Medical Concepts stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $5,596,910.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 372,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,324,272. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

TMCI traded up $1.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.13. 16,478 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 692,632. Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.25 and a 1-year high of $34.47.

Treace Medical Concepts Company Profile

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of device and/or biologic solutions for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement.

