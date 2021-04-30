Trilogy Metals (TSE:TMQ) Trading Down 0.7%

Trilogy Metals Inc. (TSE:TMQ)’s stock price traded down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$2.76 and last traded at C$2.78. 5,196 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 44,661 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.80.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$4.00 price objective on shares of Trilogy Metals in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Trilogy Metals from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Trilogy Metals to C$3.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 13.77 and a quick ratio of 13.77. The firm has a market cap of C$401.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.59.

Trilogy Metals (TSE:TMQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02) by C($0.02). Equities analysts predict that Trilogy Metals Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trilogy Metals Company Profile (TSE:TMQ)

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, which contains polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits; and Bornite that contains carbonate-hosted copper – cobalt deposits covering an area of approximately 426,690 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

