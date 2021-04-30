TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. TriMas had a positive return on equity of 10.24% and a negative net margin of 8.64%. TriMas updated its Q2 guidance to $0.50-$0.57 EPS and its Q2 2021 guidance to 0.500-0.570 EPS.

Shares of TRS stock traded down $1.09 on Friday, reaching $31.76. The stock had a trading volume of 3,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,117. TriMas has a 12 month low of $18.05 and a 12 month high of $36.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.88 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.58.

Get TriMas alerts:

In other TriMas news, CFO Robert J. Zalupski sold 3,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total value of $107,216.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,628 shares in the company, valued at $2,133,370.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joshua A. Sherbin sold 20,110 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.79, for a total transaction of $659,406.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,693 shares of company stock valued at $3,106,620 in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TriMas Corporation manufactures and provides products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial end markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment offers specialty polymeric and steel closure and dispensing systems, including dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, flexible spouts, and agricultural closures; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; aseptic closures; industrial closures and flex spouts; and single-bodied and assembled caps and closures under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Stolz, and Rapak brands.

Featured Article: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for TriMas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriMas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.