Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN) Declares $0.57 Quarterly Dividend

Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of 0.57 per share on Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th.

NYSE TRTN traded down $0.96 on Friday, reaching $50.17. The company had a trading volume of 918,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,060. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.37 and its 200-day moving average is $49.42. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. Triton International has a 52 week low of $25.37 and a 52 week high of $61.88.

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.21. Triton International had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 22.11%. As a group, analysts forecast that Triton International will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Simon R. Vernon sold 12,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $733,527.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 189,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,912,235. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TRTN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Triton International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Triton International from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th.

About Triton International

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal containers and chassis to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry, refrigerated, special, and tank containers; and chassis used for the transportation of intermodal containers, as well as provides maritime container management services.

