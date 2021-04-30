Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.21 EPS

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Triton International had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 22.11%.

Triton International stock traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.17. The company had a trading volume of 917,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,060. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.48. Triton International has a 12 month low of $25.37 and a 12 month high of $61.88. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.85.

Get Triton International alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. Triton International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.89%.

In other Triton International news, Director Simon R. Vernon sold 12,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $733,527.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 189,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,912,235. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

TRTN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Triton International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. B. Riley upped their price target on Triton International from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th.

About Triton International

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal containers and chassis to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry, refrigerated, special, and tank containers; and chassis used for the transportation of intermodal containers, as well as provides maritime container management services.

Further Reading: The four types of profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Triton International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triton International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.