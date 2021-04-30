TriumphX Price Up 902.8% Over Last 7 Days (TRIX)

TriumphX (CURRENCY:TRIX) traded 99.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 30th. One TriumphX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.57 or 0.00000972 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, TriumphX has traded up 902.8% against the U.S. dollar. TriumphX has a market capitalization of $6.98 million and $374,450.00 worth of TriumphX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.54 or 0.00066234 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.57 or 0.00019879 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001719 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.11 or 0.00072380 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $447.71 or 0.00769518 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $55.54 or 0.00095455 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.34 or 0.00041833 BTC.

TriumphX Coin Profile

TriumphX is a coin. TriumphX’s total supply is 9,999,982,296 coins and its circulating supply is 12,342,380 coins. The official message board for TriumphX is medium.com/triumphx . TriumphX’s official Twitter account is @TrixTriumphX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TriumphX is trix.deeple.io

According to CryptoCompare, “TriumphX aims to provide a decentralised exchange to conduct peer-to-peer (P2P) trading without the need for hefty fees and to lose control of their digital in-game assets. “

TriumphX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TriumphX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TriumphX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TriumphX using one of the exchanges listed above.

