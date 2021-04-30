Truist Increases Aflac (NYSE:AFL) Price Target to $54.00

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Truist from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Truist’s target price points to a potential upside of 0.37% from the company’s previous close.

AFL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Aflac from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. UBS Group began coverage on Aflac in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Aflac from $40.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Aflac has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.55.

NYSE:AFL traded down $0.42 on Friday, reaching $53.80. 102,435 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,611,901. Aflac has a 1-year low of $30.32 and a 1-year high of $54.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.97 and its 200-day moving average is $45.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.32. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 21.11%. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aflac will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Teresa L. White sold 17,716 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.09, for a total transaction of $816,530.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 96,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,439,757.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 3,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.72, for a total value of $151,148.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 146,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,307,199.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,978 shares of company stock valued at $4,884,687 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in Aflac by 14.6% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 13,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 5.9% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 5,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Exeter Financial LLC grew its position in Aflac by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 78,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 145.7% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 85,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,356,000 after acquiring an additional 50,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Aflac by 6.8% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 163,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,384,000 after buying an additional 10,390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.02% of the company’s stock.

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

