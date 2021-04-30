Truist Increases Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) Price Target to $50.00

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Truist from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Truist’s price objective points to a potential upside of 29.57% from the company’s previous close.

TPX has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. UBS Group upped their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital cut shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.19.

Get Tempur Sealy International alerts:

Tempur Sealy International stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.59. 19,910 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,179,881. Tempur Sealy International has a 12 month low of $11.66 and a 12 month high of $41.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.43 and a 200 day moving average of $30.49. The firm has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.05, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.02.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 106.94%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tempur Sealy International will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP David Montgomery sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total value of $1,675,000.00. Also, EVP Steven H. Rusing sold 14,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.60, for a total transaction of $577,645.20. Insiders sold 236,672 shares of company stock valued at $8,839,624 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wright Investors Service Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the first quarter worth approximately $1,510,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 655.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,231 shares in the last quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Tempur Sealy International by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 40,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Tempur Sealy International in the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Tempur Sealy International in the first quarter worth $4,124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.04% of the company’s stock.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Comfort Revolution, and Stearns & Foster brands.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Tempur Sealy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempur Sealy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.