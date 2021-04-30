Truist Securiti Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Thornton now expects that the company will post earnings of $3.43 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.40. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Activision Blizzard’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.40 EPS.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 28.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Truist boosted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $83.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Activision Blizzard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.50.

ATVI stock opened at $92.09 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $93.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.22. The stock has a market cap of $71.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.20, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. Activision Blizzard has a fifty-two week low of $62.85 and a fifty-two week high of $104.53. The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a boost from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.46%. Activision Blizzard’s payout ratio is presently 22.60%.

In related news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total value of $1,771,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 45,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.98, for a total transaction of $4,141,859.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3,116.8% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 289,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,436,000 after buying an additional 280,515 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 3rd quarter worth about $164,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 3rd quarter worth about $316,000. 85.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

