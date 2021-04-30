Truist Securiti Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN)

ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for ASGN in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securiti analyst T. Sommer now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $1.30 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.27. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for ASGN’s FY2021 earnings at $5.10 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.55 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.77 EPS.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. ASGN had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ASGN. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of ASGN from $89.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist raised their price objective on ASGN from $108.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ASGN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ASGN has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.38.

NYSE:ASGN opened at $104.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 2.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.12. ASGN has a twelve month low of $45.32 and a twelve month high of $110.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ASGN in the 4th quarter worth about $263,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of ASGN during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $580,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in ASGN by 60.1% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 2,670 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ASGN by 119.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 5,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of ASGN by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 17,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. 92.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jonathan S. Holman sold 1,000 shares of ASGN stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.31, for a total value of $97,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,073,621.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Randolph C. Blazer sold 10,000 shares of ASGN stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.03, for a total value of $930,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 90,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,460,334.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ASGN Incorporated provides professional staffing and IT solutions in the technology, digital, creative, engineering and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Apex, Oxford, and ECS. The Apex segment offers technology, digital, creative, scientific, engineering staffing, and consulting services to Fortune 1000 and mid-market commercial clients.

