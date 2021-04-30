Truist Securiti Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Boyd Gaming in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securiti analyst B. Jonas now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.57. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Boyd Gaming’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.93 EPS.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.49. Boyd Gaming had a negative net margin of 2.71% and a negative return on equity of 1.09%.

BYD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 8th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.53.

Shares of BYD opened at $66.47 on Friday. Boyd Gaming has a 1-year low of $14.45 and a 1-year high of $71.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.10 and a 200 day moving average of $48.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.60, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

In other Boyd Gaming news, EVP Stephen S. Thompson sold 13,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total transaction of $797,417.89. Also, Director Robert L. Boughner sold 14,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.62, for a total transaction of $912,653.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 29.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Boyd Gaming by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,238,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,505,000 after purchasing an additional 292,074 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,246,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,350,000 after acquiring an additional 184,493 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,336,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,350,000 after acquiring an additional 95,766 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Boyd Gaming during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,080,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 130.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 845,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,273,000 after acquiring an additional 477,839 shares during the period. 69.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 8, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

