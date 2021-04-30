Truist Securiti Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK)

Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti dropped their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Trustmark in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Demba now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.56 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.61.

Get Trustmark alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trustmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, April 3rd.

Shares of TRMK opened at $32.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.90 and a 200-day moving average of $29.11. Trustmark has a 1 year low of $20.08 and a 1 year high of $36.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.20. Trustmark had a net margin of 19.23% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The company had revenue of $165.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRMK. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trustmark by 187.2% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Trustmark in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trustmark in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trustmark in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Trustmark during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. 57.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Trustmark news, Chairman Gerard R. Host sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.07, for a total transaction of $681,400.00. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Trustmark’s payout ratio is presently 37.55%.

About Trustmark

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Trustmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trustmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.