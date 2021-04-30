Truist Securiti Weighs in on Armstrong World Industries, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:AWI)

Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Hughes now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $1.21 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.18.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The construction company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.06). Armstrong World Industries had a positive return on equity of 49.60% and a negative net margin of 7.85%. The business had revenue of $251.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. Armstrong World Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on AWI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Armstrong World Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.90.

NYSE AWI opened at $105.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Armstrong World Industries has a 52 week low of $57.96 and a 52 week high of $106.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of -67.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $94.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.29.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AWI. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,085,788 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $155,159,000 after acquiring an additional 33,778 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 239.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 651,269 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,448,000 after purchasing an additional 459,390 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,226,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 406,220 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,219,000 after purchasing an additional 9,097 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 2,697.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 343,663 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,565,000 after purchasing an additional 331,380 shares during the period.

In other Armstrong World Industries news, VP Stephen F. Mcnamara sold 15,794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.70, for a total transaction of $1,385,133.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,816,880.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Ellen R. Romano sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $184,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,442,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,637 shares of company stock valued at $2,810,173. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 5th. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.57%.

About Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

