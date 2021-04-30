Truist Securiti Weighs in on Asbury Automotive Group, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:ABG)

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti upped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Asbury Automotive Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist Securiti analyst S. Benjamin now anticipates that the company will earn $4.45 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.63. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Asbury Automotive Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at $4.51 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $4.29 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $17.93 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $16.07 EPS.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $4.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.51 by $1.17. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 29.87% and a net margin of 3.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ABG. Truist boosted their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Securities upped their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Asbury Automotive Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.89.

Shares of ABG opened at $204.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.07. Asbury Automotive Group has a one year low of $88.74 and a one year high of $233.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $197.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ABG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Asbury Automotive Group during the 4th quarter worth about $66,527,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 95.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 902,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,590,000 after purchasing an additional 440,290 shares during the period. Impactive Capital LP increased its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 793,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,684,000 after purchasing an additional 197,949 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 106.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 270,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,425,000 after purchasing an additional 139,435 shares during the period. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group during the 1st quarter worth about $446,000.

In other news, Director Juanita T. James sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.80, for a total value of $123,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,098,062.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO William Frederick Stax sold 727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.22, for a total value of $119,387.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $798,109.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,655 shares of company stock worth $5,393,962. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

