Truist Securiti Weighs in on Polaris Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:PII)

Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) – Truist Securiti lowered their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Polaris in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Swartz now forecasts that the company will earn $2.30 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.55. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Polaris’ Q1 2022 earnings at $2.34 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.00 EPS.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.74. Polaris had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 40.78%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on PII. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Polaris from $127.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Polaris from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday. Citigroup cut shares of Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $135.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Polaris from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.13.

Shares of Polaris stock opened at $137.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Polaris has a 1 year low of $62.09 and a 1 year high of $147.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $138.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.24. The stock has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 416.73 and a beta of 2.05.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PII. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Polaris during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Polaris during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Polaris during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new position in shares of Polaris during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Polaris during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 73.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Polaris news, insider Stephen L. Eastman sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $2,737,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,752 shares in the company, valued at $5,920,488. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen L. Eastman sold 7,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total transaction of $1,030,204.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,038 shares in the company, valued at $2,542,524.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 167,023 shares of company stock worth $22,175,616. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

