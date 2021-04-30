Truist Securities Boosts Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Price Target to $124.00

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Truist Securities from $100.00 to $124.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Truist Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.51% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $81.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.21.

NASDAQ TXRH traded up $3.64 on Friday, hitting $107.35. 10,228 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 792,020. The company has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 137.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $97.37 and its 200 day moving average is $83.89. Texas Roadhouse has a 52 week low of $41.68 and a 52 week high of $104.94.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.32. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 5.97%. Analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Texas Roadhouse news, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $212,500.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 19,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,697,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Wayne Kent Taylor sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.40, for a total transaction of $6,888,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,036,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,771,428. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 109,071 shares of company stock valued at $10,386,397. Company insiders own 6.16% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TXRH. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 37.8% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the fourth quarter worth $135,000. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of December 29, 2020, it operated 537 domestic restaurants and 97 franchise restaurants.

