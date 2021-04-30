Truist Securities Raises Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) Price Target to $26.00

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Truist Securities from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Truist Securities’ target price indicates a potential downside of 17.36% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Valvoline from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Valvoline from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Valvoline from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Valvoline currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.60.

NYSE VVV traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,649,157. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 26.66, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.02. Valvoline has a 1-year low of $14.81 and a 1-year high of $31.29.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $701.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.11 million. Valvoline had a net margin of 9.53% and a negative return on equity of 121.96%. The company’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Valvoline will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VVV. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Valvoline by 1,119.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,915,393 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $401,234,000 after purchasing an additional 15,528,107 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Valvoline by 362.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,555,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $416,427,000 after acquiring an additional 13,761,975 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Valvoline in the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,400,000. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Valvoline by 344.0% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,213,982 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $218,556,000 after acquiring an additional 7,138,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evercore Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Valvoline in the 2nd quarter valued at about $136,610,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

Valvoline Company Profile

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

