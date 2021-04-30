TrumpCoin (TRUMP) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $11.00

TrumpCoin (CURRENCY:TRUMP) traded up 91.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 30th. In the last week, TrumpCoin has traded 14.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One TrumpCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0307 or 0.00000053 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TrumpCoin has a total market cap of $202,767.69 and approximately $11.00 worth of TrumpCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002326 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.60 or 0.00070006 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.80 or 0.00056558 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002412 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $183.14 or 0.00315756 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000516 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00009571 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001723 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003181 BTC.

TrumpCoin Coin Profile

TrumpCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. TrumpCoin’s total supply is 6,604,387 coins. TrumpCoin’s official Twitter account is @trumpcoinww and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TrumpCoin is www.trumpcoin.com . The Reddit community for TrumpCoin is https://reddit.com/r/trumpcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “TrumpCoin was named after the political candidate, Donald Trump and it promotes some of the same ideals they see in said candidate, such as: Free Speech and Fair Trade Capitalism. Since TrumpCoin relies heavily on the election for publicity, the Dev team have come up with a solution to assure TRUMP holders will not suffer from this decrease in demand: TRUMP will be exchangeable 1-1 for Teth tokens (TrumpTech) that will be built on the the Ethereum network in order to support smart contracts and Dapp “

TrumpCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrumpCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrumpCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrumpCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

