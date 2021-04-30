Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $151.79 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) to report sales of $151.79 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Trupanion’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $151.10 million and the highest is $152.26 million. Trupanion posted sales of $111.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 36.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Trupanion will report full year sales of $665.84 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $664.10 million to $668.01 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $839.85 million, with estimates ranging from $825.10 million to $854.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Trupanion.

Get Trupanion alerts:

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.05). Trupanion had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a negative return on equity of 1.22%. The company had revenue of $142.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. Trupanion’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TRUP shares. Evercore ISI began coverage on Trupanion in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Trupanion from $85.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Trupanion from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trupanion from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.57.

In other news, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.81, for a total value of $427,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 382,585 shares in the company, valued at $40,863,903.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Asher Bearman sold 7,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.51, for a total value of $754,225.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,088 shares in the company, valued at $298,022.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 146,102 shares of company stock valued at $14,333,525. Company insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Trupanion by 48.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,133,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $614,476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680,109 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Trupanion by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,439,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,290,000 after acquiring an additional 6,677 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Trupanion by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,105,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,367,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Trupanion by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 494,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,217,000 after acquiring an additional 112,286 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Trupanion by 164.8% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 465,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,757,000 after acquiring an additional 289,872 shares during the period. 89.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TRUP stock opened at $82.52 on Friday. Trupanion has a 1-year low of $24.85 and a 1-year high of $126.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.56 and its 200 day moving average is $96.91. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,062.48 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

About Trupanion

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians. The company was formerly known as Vetinsurance International, Inc changed its name to Trupanion, Inc in 2013.

See Also: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Trupanion (TRUP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Trupanion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trupanion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.