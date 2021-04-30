Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.23 EPS

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.23), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 1.22% and a negative net margin of 0.37%.

Shares of NASDAQ TRUP traded down $2.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $80.08. 21,807 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 410,442. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.91. Trupanion has a 52-week low of $24.85 and a 52-week high of $126.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of -2,026.99 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Get Trupanion alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on TRUP. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Trupanion in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trupanion from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Trupanion from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Trupanion from $85.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.57.

In other Trupanion news, insider Gavin Friedman sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total transaction of $31,076.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,106.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, President Margaret Tooth sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.17, for a total transaction of $510,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 7,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,275.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 146,102 shares of company stock valued at $14,333,525 over the last three months. 13.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Trupanion

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians. The company was formerly known as Vetinsurance International, Inc changed its name to Trupanion, Inc in 2013.

Featured Story: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Receive News & Ratings for Trupanion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trupanion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.