TT Electronics (OTCMKTS:TTGPF) Earns Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

TT Electronics (OTCMKTS:TTGPF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised TT Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of TTGPF traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.89. TT Electronics has a 52-week low of $1.27 and a 52-week high of $3.69.

TT Electronics plc provides engineered electronics for performance critical applications in the industrial, medical, aerospace and defense, and transportation markets worldwide. The company operates in three divisions: Sensors and Specialist Components, Power and Connectivity, and Global Manufacturing Solutions.

