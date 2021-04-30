TT Electronics (OTCMKTS:TTGPF) Given “Buy” Rating at Berenberg Bank

TT Electronics (OTCMKTS:TTGPF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TT Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday.

OTCMKTS TTGPF traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $3.40. TT Electronics has a 1-year low of $1.27 and a 1-year high of $3.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.89.

TT Electronics plc provides engineered electronics for performance critical applications in the industrial, medical, aerospace and defense, and transportation markets worldwide. The company operates in three divisions: Sensors and Specialist Components, Power and Connectivity, and Global Manufacturing Solutions.

