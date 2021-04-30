Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) Holdings Boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC) by 69.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,035 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.18% of Tucows worth $1,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Tucows by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 652,690 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $48,227,000 after purchasing an additional 77,776 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in Tucows by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 94,832 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,965,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tucows by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 62,751 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,637,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tucows by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 37,727 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Tucows by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,347 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP David John Woroch sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.38, for a total transaction of $325,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,668,933.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Elliot Noss sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.42, for a total value of $397,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 536,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,591,039.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,129 shares of company stock valued at $977,924 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TCX opened at $79.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $842.27 million, a PE ratio of 90.13 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.95. Tucows Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.92 and a 52-week high of $94.20.

Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The information services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $70.78 million during the quarter. Tucows had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 12.90%.

Tucows, Inc is an Internet services company. The firm engages in the provision of domain names, email and other internet services. It operates through the following segments: The Mobile, The Fiber, and Domain Services. The Mobile segment will contain Mobile Services Enabler (“”MSE””) and professional services product offerings, as well as the retail sale of mobile phones and retail telephony services.

