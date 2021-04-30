Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.51

Tuniu Co. (NASDAQ:TOUR) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.51 and traded as low as $2.83. Tuniu shares last traded at $2.93, with a volume of 528,780 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of $380.25 million, a P/E ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 2.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The technology company reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $18.19 million for the quarter. Tuniu had a negative net margin of 98.28% and a negative return on equity of 25.61%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Tuniu stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Tuniu Co. (NASDAQ:TOUR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 56,320 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000. Institutional investors own 9.62% of the company’s stock.

Tuniu Company Profile (NASDAQ:TOUR)

Tuniu Corporation operates as an online leisure travel company. The company offers a selection of packaged tours, including organized and self-guided tours; and other travel-related services, such as tourist attraction tickets selling, visa application services, accommodation reservation, financial services, and hotel booking services, as well as air, train, and bus ticketing for leisure travelers.

