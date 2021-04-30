TurtleCoin Hits Market Capitalization of $44.16 Million (TRTL)

TurtleCoin (CURRENCY:TRTL) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 30th. Over the last week, TurtleCoin has traded 75.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One TurtleCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TurtleCoin has a total market capitalization of $44.16 million and approximately $2.19 million worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 51.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000045 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 65.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About TurtleCoin

TurtleCoin (TRTL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 9th, 2017. TurtleCoin’s total supply is 100,122,057,123 coins. TurtleCoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TurtleCoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for TurtleCoin is medium.com/@turtlecoin. The official website for TurtleCoin is turtlecoin.lol.

According to CryptoCompare, “TurtleCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. It is a community-focused cryptocurrency which follows three simple tenets: Fast, Easy, Safe. “

TurtleCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TurtleCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TurtleCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

